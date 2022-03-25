Friday, Mar 25, 2022
BMW India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Up To 3.5% From April

The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 6:46 pm

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3.5 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rise in input costs.

The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates, the German automaker said in a statement.

The company sells a range of locally produced cars, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also market 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M, X5 M and iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units.

BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group, and is headquartered in Gurugram.

