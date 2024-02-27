'Block Our Handles But Not Our Resolve': Key Social Media Accounts Suspended Amid Ongoing Farmers Protest

Further, due to such vague provisions, social media platforms tend to err on the side of caution and over comply with takedown notices issued by the Government to avoid liability, the CIS report also said. Likewise, Elon Musk's X complied with the Indian government's notices of takedown of content, but expressed disagreement with the same. “The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," the official Global Government Affairs account of X wrote on the microblogging site.