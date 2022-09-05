Monday, Sep 05, 2022
BJP's Sting Operation On Liquor Scam A Joke: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the BJP's sting operation as absolutely useless, baseless and third class and said the BJP is just fishing to somehow find something and save its face as the CBI failed to get anything incriminating against Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 7:53 pm

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the BJP's "sting operation" on the alleged Delhi excise policy scam a "joke" while reiterating his claim the CBI has given him a "clean chit" in the matter.

Stepping up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP released a "sting operation" video on Monday that purportedly showed the father of an excise scam accused claiming to have paid commission to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged.

Responding to the BJP's sting operation claim, Sisodia said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found nothing at his house and in his locker and gave him a "clean chit"."The CBI has given me a clean chit as it did not get anything. That is why the BJP is coming up with these tactics. This is not a sting operation, this is just a joke," he said.

The AAP leader also said the BJP may make someone sitting in a car say something but that does not make it a sting operation. "This is just a joke. I can also share many such sting operations and you should publish those," he told reporters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the BJP's "sting operation" as "absolutely useless, baseless and third class" and said the BJP is "just fishing to somehow find something" and save its face as the CBI "failed" to get anything incriminating against Sisodia.

He also alleged that both the persons, shown in the video, and his son, who is accused number 13 in the case registered by the CBI, are "the BJP's men"."There is nothing in that," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference when asked for his party's reaction to the BJP's sting operation.

"Actually, there should have been a double sting operation. The person who is asking questions in the video seems to be knowing more than the person being interviewed. His video should also have been shot," he said, taking a dig at the BJP.

The CBI raided Sisodia's residence here last month after the agency registered an FIR to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year. 

(With PTI Inputs)

