BJP Rajasthan Chief Aims Dig At CM Gehlot Over Raje Remarks

BJP leader Satish Poonia responded to the Congress leader's remarks on the BJP's treatment of senior leader Vasundhara Raje by saying Ashok Gehlot could see fire on a hill but not under his feet.

Photo: PTI

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:43 pm

BJP Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could spot fire on a hill but not under his feet, responding to the Congress leader's remarks on the BJP's treatment of senior leader Vasundhara Raje.

Gehlot on Monday took a dig at the BJP and said the "injustice" the party's high command was doing with Raje, a former Rajasthan chief minister, was being seen by everyone.

In response, Poonia shared a video of Gehlot's statement on Twitter and tweeted in Rajasthani, "Dungar ki balti dikhe, pagan ki balti koni dikhe (He can see fire on a hill but not the fire under his feet)."

Poonia's remark was aimed as a dig at Gehlot for talking about the BJP but failing to see the faults in his party. 

His statement comes at a time Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have been at loggerheads over the post of the chief minister. 

A political crisis had unfolded in the Congress' Rajasthan unit over the high command's decision to hold a legislature party meeting, which was seen as an exercise to change the chief minister before the party presidential election for which Gehlot was the frontrunner.

However, the meeting could not take place because MLAs loyal to Gehlot held a parallel meeting and handed over their resignation to the Speaker as they believed Pilot would be made chief minister. 

