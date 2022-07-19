Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
BJP MP Says Government Should Not Provide Security To People Speaking Against Country Or Religion

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan has said that people speaking against the country should not be provided with security whether they represent the government or the opposition.

BJP Flag (Representational Image) Outlook/File Photo

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 5:28 pm

Some people make wrong statements against the country or any religion only for getting security and should not be given such protection by any state or central government, BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said on Tuesday in an apparent reference to the Nupur Sharma row.

 Singh is a five-term Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh and currently represents Kaiserganj in the House.

"This is my opinion if anyone speaks against the country or any religion and says something that hurts people, then at least state and central governments should not give them any security. Some people make wrong statements only for getting security and vitiate the country's atmosphere," he told reporters in the Parliament complex.

He was asked about the Nupur Sharma row and its aftermath in which some people have been killed by Islamic extremists for allegedly supporting her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. 

Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson, was suspended in June by her party as her remarks triggered strong protests within the country and from many Muslim countries.   

Asked if Sharma should get security, he said, "I am not so big that I can pass judgment on everyone. I do believe if anyone speaks against the country or any religion with an intention to vitiate the atmosphere, then no government should give that person security. It does not matter whether that person belongs to the ruling party or the opposition." 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from coercive action to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with the FIRs and complaints filed against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate. 

National Nupur Sharma Uttar Pradesh Prophet Mohammed Interim Protection Supreme Court
