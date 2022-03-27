Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
BJP Has Forgotten Gujarat Violence, It's Shedding Crocodile Tears For Birbhum, Says TMC

Eight people including two children were charred to death in Bogtui village when their houses were burnt. The Calcutta High Court had on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe into the deaths. 

CBI personnel in Bogtui village PTI photo

27 Mar 2022

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party is shedding crocodile tears over deaths in Bogtui village in West Bengal Birbhum district.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The BJP has forgotten the killings in Gujarat years back. It is now shedding crocodile tears for the Bogtui incident, in which prompt action has already been taken." 

Ghosh further alleged that BJP is trying to influence the CBI investigation.

He said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the area within two days of the incident and met the victims' families. We are okay with a fair, impartial and prompt CBI probe. However, in the last one-two days, there are indications that the BJP is trying to influence the central agency's investigation for its own political interest. We oppose any such move."

He added the state government is committed to ensuring justice to the victims irrespective of their political affiliations.

As for the party's approach to the CBI investigation, Ghosh said the party will "wait and watch" how it progresses in the next few days before deciding its future response.

Ghosh added, "We are cooperating with the CBI in every possible way."

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling party in the state has "lost all credibility and acceptability" after the Bogtui incident and declined to comment on the TMC's charge. 

With PTI inputs

National West Bengal CBI Investigation West Bengal Violence Political Violence Political Killing Birbhum Killings Gujarat Violence Mamata Bannerjee
