BJP Chief Nadda Launches Blistering Attack On Congress Govt, Party On ''Pro-Pak Slogan'' Issue

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka and its leadership over the 'pro-Pakistan slogan' issue, BJP national President J P Nadda on Tuesday questioned whether they were running the party to speak Pakistan's language and if they were representatives of the neighbouring country in India.

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain's supporters allegedly raised "Pakistan zindabad" slogans, while celebrating his victory in the Rajya Sabha polls on February 27 at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat.

A purported video of the incident was telecast by TV news channels and it also had gone viral on social media. Police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the incident, following the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirming that the slogans were indeed chanted.

"The Assembly assembly poll results have not come in our favour, but you might have realised by now and also the people of Karnataka that the government they have elected is cheating them and has mislead them, and have plundered their interest for their own self interest," Nadda said