Bittersweet Symphony: The Legacy of Ratan Tata

India lost one of its finest businessmen and philanthropists in Ratan Tata on October 9, 2024. Tata was the torchbearer of the Tata Group for more than two decades and transformed the group from a domestic player to the international face of India Inc.
From his dream projects such as the Tata Indica, to acquiring marquee brands such as Tetley and Jaguar Land Rover, Ratan Tata paved the way for how business is done in post-liberalisation India. Beyond the legacy of corporate success, we explore the problematic nature of some Tata projects when it comes to tribal and forest rights.
In this edition of Outlook Magazine, we look at how Tata’s endeavours in automobile, technology, and philanthropy changed India’s corporate world. We take a deep dive into Tata's acquisition strategy in the 2000s, and also into how Tata influenced a new generation of entrepreneurs, and his love for bringing in change.
Tata’s love for animals, and especially dogs, is also highlighted through his different philanthropic projects and hospitals.