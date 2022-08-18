Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bilkis Bano case: Owaisi demands cancellation of remission of convicts

The AIMIM on Thursday demanded that the Centre cancel the release order of those convicted in the case relating to Bilkis Bano's gang-rape and murder of her family post-2002 communal riots in Gujarat, and send them back to prison.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:58 pm

The AIMIM on Thursday demanded that the Centre cancel the release order of those convicted in the case relating to Bilkis Bano's gang-rape and murder of her family post-2002 communal riots in Gujarat, and send them back to prison.

The Gujarat government's decision to release the convicts was against a central government guideline that those involved in rape cases should not be released on August 15, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out.

"We demand that the Centre, Prime Minister cancel the release order and send all the convicts to jail," he told reporters. 

He urged PM Narendra Modi to do justice to Bilkis Bano.

Recalling Modi's speech on women's empowerment on Independence Day, Owaisi said on the same day, the BJP government in Gujarat released the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as per its revised remission policy.

The members of the review committee on the remission policy which also comprised two BJP MLAs were biased, he alleged. 

Did the Gujarat government take permission from the Centre as they were convicted following a CBI probe? he asked.

The Bilkis Bano case should not be viewed through the prism of a Muslim. It is a matter of justice, he said.

He further alleged that the BJP wants to show that it stands with those who are in jail and not with those who are fighting for justice. 

"BJP is doing all this for upcoming Gujarat elections," he said.

Related stories

Asaduddin Owaisi Accuses UP Govt Of Discriminatory Approach, Says Muslims Houses Bulldozed

Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP, JMM In Jharkhand, Allegs Both Parties Responsible For Ranchi Violence

Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Tirade Against Centre Over Targeted Killings In Kashmir

When told about a demand that minors accused in rape cases be treated as adults, he said any changes in the law should be made if the principles of natural justice and test of equality are satisfied.

Asked about Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet on providing flats to Rohingyas and the Union Home Ministry denying it, he said the central government should spell out its stand on Rohingyas.

The BJP-led government should state why the "U-turn" took place, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bilkis Bano Case Upcoming Gujarat Elections Post-2002 Communal Riots In Gujarat Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Owaisi Demands Cancellation Remission Of Convicts Prism Of A Muslim AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Cadaver’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Amala Paul’s Murder Mystery Is Cliched With A Cheesy Backstory

‘Cadaver’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Amala Paul’s Murder Mystery Is Cliched With A Cheesy Backstory

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister