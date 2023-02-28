The Bihar Police has arrested the father of a soldier who was killed during the Galwan clashes in China in 2020, after he was charged with "illegally" constructing a memorial for his son in a village in Bihar's Vaishali district.

CCTV footage that has been widely shared on social media showed the man being dragged by cops into a police station on Saturday night. The family alleged that he was beaten by the police.

CCTV footage that has been widely shared on social media showed the man being dragged by cops into a police station on Saturday night. The family alleged that he was beaten by the police.

Family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, allege that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on govt land in Vaishali's Jandaha.

According to a report by NDTV, the father of the soldier has been charged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint lodged against him by Dalit villagers who accused him of encroaching upon government land.

"The police told me to remove the memorial within 15 days. After that, the local police came to the house and arrested my father and then took him away, beating and abusing him," said Nand Kishore Singh, brother of martyr Jai Kishore Singh.

Bihar | DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel: Brother of Jai Kishore Singh pic.twitter.com/VQN0Rgx7sy — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

The complainant also alleged that the memorial was built on government land which was blocking the way to his property.