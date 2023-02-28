Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Bihar Police Arrests Galwan Martyr's Father Over "Illegal" Construction Of Memorial

Bihar Police Arrests Galwan Martyr's Father Over "Illegal" Construction Of Memorial

CCTV footage that has been widely shared on social media showed the man being dragged by cops into a police station on Saturday night

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year
Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 4:30 pm

The Bihar Police has arrested the father of a soldier who was killed during the Galwan clashes in China in 2020, after he was charged with "illegally" constructing a memorial for his son in a village in Bihar's Vaishali district.

CCTV footage that has been widely shared on social media showed the man being dragged by cops into a police station on Saturday night. The family alleged that he was beaten by the police. 

According to a report by NDTV, the father of the soldier has been charged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint lodged against him by Dalit villagers who accused him of encroaching upon government land. 

"The police told me to remove the memorial within 15 days. After that, the local police came to the house and arrested my father and then took him away, beating and abusing him," said Nand Kishore Singh, brother of martyr Jai Kishore Singh.

The complainant also alleged that the memorial was built on government land which was blocking the way to his property. 

National Bihar Police Galwan Clash Galwan Martyr Memorial Land Encroachment Galwan Valley Incident
