Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams

The two rivers Falgu and Sakri were in spate following heavy rains in neighbouring Jharkhand over the last few days. Patna's District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said it was due to the breach of small dams, also known as zamindari dams, which were constructed by local authorities, water entered certain low-lying areas.