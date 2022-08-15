Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Beta Version Of DigiYatra App Launched For Quicker Check-in Process At Delhi Airport

A beta version of the DigiYatra app has been launched by the Delhi International airport authorities for seamless check-in at the airport's international terminal.

Indira Gandhi Airport

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 12:29 pm

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app on the Android platform that will allow passengers to avail quicker check-in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3.

Under the Digi Yatra project, a passenger will pass through various checkpoints at the airport through paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity which would be linked to the boarding pass.

"DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and already conducted its DigiYatra trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials," its statement noted.

These 20,000-odd passengers then submitted their biometrics and other details through kiosks at Terminal 3 for their specific flights. Now, passengers will submit their biometrics and other details through this app and it will remain stored for all the flights he or she will take at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3. A passenger need not submit the biometric details at Terminal 3 before each flight.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is available on the Andriod platform and will be available on the IOS platform in a few weeks, the DIAL said, adding the app will be used by the passengers to do their entire biometric registration.

After downloading the app, the passenger will have to register his or her phone number and Aadhar card details. Then, the passenger has to take a selfie, add vaccination details and scan the boarding pass, it said. 

