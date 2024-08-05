Bengaluru: Woman Molested By Man Chasing Her During Morning Walk

A woman was molested in Karnataka's Bengaluru by an unknown man while she was out for a morning walk. While the incident reportedly took place on August 2, it is hitting headlines now after the CCTV visuals of it have surfaced on the internet.
The CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman standing outside a house when a man approaches her from behind, chases and gropes her on the street.
The molester fled the scene immediately.
The woman hails from Rajasthan and used to go out for a walk every morning, an indiatoday.in report quoted police as saying, who added that she was molested while she was waiting for one of her friends.
The assailant was described as wearing a white shirt and pants.
Police said a case against the man was registered under Sections 76 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 78 (Stalking), and 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a hunt was on to trace him.
Police said also said the case was lodged by the woman's husband.
"The incident is being taken very seriously, and the safety and security of women remains our top-most priority. A case has been registered, and the accused will be traced very soon and subjected to legal action. In addition to this, in areas where there is a need for increased police patrolling, suitable action is being taken already," the report quoted DCP South Lokesh Jagalasar as saying.