National

Bengaluru: Students, Techies Clean Up Balagere Road Silt After No Action By Authorities; State Govt Reacts

The slit buildup on between Kadubeesanahalli and Varthur made the busy Balagere Road slippery for two-wheelers and dangerous for pedestrians as well.

X/@bykarthikreddy
Several people wearing gloves and removing the silt build-up on the road with cleaning tools can be seen on visuals doing the rounds on social media. Photo: X/@bykarthikreddy
info_icon

Students and techies in Karnataka's Bengaluru came together to clean a stretch of the Balagere Road after deciding not to wait for authorities to take action over builtup silt.

The slit buildup on between Kadubeesanahalli and Varthur made the busy Balagere Road slippery for two-wheelers and dangerous for pedestrians as well.

Frustrated by the situation, several IT engineers, college students and even schoolchildren, decided carry out a cleaning drive, pictures and videos of which have surfaced on social media and has even prompted the state government to react.

Several people wearing gloves and removing the silt build-up on the road with cleaning tools can be seen on visuals doing the rounds on social media.

Bengaluru's civic body, BBMP, turned down multiple requests by the residents to clean the roads, citing a lack of funds, according to an NDTV report.

Social media users reacted to the cleanliness drive by the residents. One user wrote, ''Techies in Bengaluru work for corporates during weekdays, earn, pay taxes, and spend their weekends fixing BBMP's neglected issues.''

Many netizens also slammed the authorities for their inaction. ''This is shocking. Bangalore municipal bodies should be ashamed of themselves for harassing honest tax-paying citizens," a user wrote.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also reacted to the cleanliness drive and said that he has instructed BBMP officials to take immediate action to ensure the safety of residents.

He wrote on X, "Sometimes some lessons turn out to be the best learnings, and taking a cue from the incident of Bengaluru residents cleaning Balagere Road, the concerned officials at BBMP have been personally instructed by me to take immediate action.

info_icon

"The comfort and safety of our Bengaluru residents is of priority to us, and therefore BBMP has been also instructed to ensure that no such incident is ever repeated in the future," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  3. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  4. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  5. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Refute Rs 90 Lakh Fraud Allegations; Advocate Releases Statement
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  3. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  4. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
  5. Kumar Sanu To Approach Court To Get His Personality Rights Protected, Says 'AI Is Dangerous'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?
  3. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
  5. ENG Vs SLO, UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Are Mismanaging Stars, Calls For Kobbie Mainoo To Start
World News
  1. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  2. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  3. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  4. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  5. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General