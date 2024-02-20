Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line Faces Disruption On Tuesday Morning, Snag Resolved Now

Bengaluru Metro's Purple line witnessed disruption due to “technical snag” on Tuesday. The reports said Namma Metro's Purple line experienced a disruption between the Baiyappanahalli and the Garudacharpalya stations, resulting in huge crowds.

Earlier, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates the metro rail network in the Karnataka capital, in a social media post announced that a disruption has affected train timings and schedule.