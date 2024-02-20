Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line Faces Disruption On Tuesday Morning, Snag Resolved Now

Bengaluru Metro's Purple line witnessed disruption due to “technical snag” on Tuesday. The reports said Namma Metro's Purple line experienced a disruption between the Baiyappanahalli and the Garudacharpalya stations, resulting in huge crowds.
Earlier, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates the metro rail network in the Karnataka capital, in a social media post announced that a disruption has affected train timings and schedule.
“Trains in purple line is running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to a technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted,” it said on ‘X’.
“The operations team are doing short loop services to reduce the inconveniences of our commuters at large. Seeking kind cooperation,” it added.
Later, the BMRCL stated the snag was resolved at around 9:20am.
“The technical snag on the purple line is set right at 9.20 am and trains are moving at the schedules speeds . It takes some more time to normalise the cascading effects and to run as per schedule. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” it said.