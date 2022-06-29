Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Bengal Reports 954 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 9.92 Percent

954 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in West Bengal.


covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:27 am

West Bengal's COVID-19 positivity rate shot up to 9.92 percent with the state reporting 954 fresh cases of the contagion on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 20,26,,477, a health department bulletin said.


The city registered 388 new cases while neighboring North 24 Parganas district (260) and South 24 Parganas (66), an official said. 


The COVID-19 death toll remained at 21,216 as no fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin said.


West Bengal currently has 4,759 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,00,502 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 275 during the day, it said. 


The state had reported 551 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.


In the last 24 hours, Bengal tested 9,620 samples, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 2,55,34,220, it added.

