Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Bengal Logs 25 Fresh Covid Cases

It said that 42 patients recovered from the contagion during the day, taking the number of cured people to 19,97,586. The toll remained unchanged at 21,203 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported.

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal PTI Photo

Updated: 25 May 2022 9:51 am

West Bengal on Tuesday registered 25 new Covid-19 positive cases, six less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 20.19.149, the state health department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the recovery rate was 98.93 per cent while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.30 per cent. The state now has 360 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 8,417 samples were tested for coronavirus as the total number of such clinical examinations reached 2,52,51,889.

(With PTI inputs)

