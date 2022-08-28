Bengal Logs 222 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

West Bengal logged 222 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 21,06,524, a health department bulletin said.

Three deaths in last 24 hours, took the total fatality count to 21,460, it said.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.48 per cent as 222 cases were detected out of 8,960 samples tested.

The state currently has 2,928 active Covid-19 cases while 20,82,136 people have recovered from the disease including 325 during the day.

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 98.84 per cent.

Bengal had reported 283 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday.

A total of 2,62,64,949 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, it added.

