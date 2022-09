West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 211 fresh COVID-19 cases, 122 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,08,188, a health department bulletin said. The coronavirus death toll rose to 21,477 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases improved to 1,965 from 2,002 on Monday following 246 recoveries, the bulletin added. So far, 20,84,746 people have recovered from the disease in the state, it added.

(With PTI inputs)