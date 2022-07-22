Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Bail Petitions In PSI Recruitment Scam Dismissed

These include seven regular bail petitions of six accused who are in custody and one anticipatory bail petition of Naveen Kumar, a sub-inspector in the Byadarahalli police station. 

Karnataka High Court PTI

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 10:16 pm

The single judge bench of Justice H P Sandesh of the High Court of Karnataka has dismissed the bail petitions of seven accused persons in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. 

Public prosecutor V S Hegde had argued that the investigation was still underway and there was enough evidence against the accused.  

The bench had reserved its judgement after hearing the arguments and pronounced it on Friday.

-With PTI Input

