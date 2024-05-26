Delhi Baby Care Hospital Owner Arrested After Fire Kills 7 Newborns

The owner of New Born Baby Care Hospital, Dr Naveen Khichi, has been arrested by Delhi Police in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, after a massive fire broke out in the hospital leaving at least seven newborns dead.
A case was registered against him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident.
At least 7 newborns have died after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar Hospital in Delhi on Saturday night. Reportedly a total of 12 newborns were rescued from the hospital and 5 of them are currently undergoing medical treatment.
The rescued children were taken to another hospital where six were declared brought dead while one died during treatment.
Dramatic pictures on social media show several bursts of fire as it engulfed the entire building.
"The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared," Kejriwal said.
The director of Delhi's fire department Atul Garg told news agency PTI that 14 fire trucks were sent to fight the blaze.
"The fire spread too fast due to a blast in an oxygen cylinder," he said.
Officials said rescue efforts were slowed by limited access to the building, which has a single staircase and no fire escape.
The Prime Minister's Office has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the seven victims, while Rs 50,000 for the kin of the injured babies.
The hospital is situated among residential buildings, and it remains unclear whether it fully complied with safety regulations, as well as what initially caused the fire.