Delhi: 6 Children Die As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar

Reportedly a total of 12 children were rescued from the hospital and among them 1 is on the ventilator while 5 others are admitted to the hospital.

PTI
Fire breaks out at a baby care centre in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. Photo: PTI
At least 6 children have died after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar Hospital in Delhi on Saturday night.

PTI report said that the Delhi Fire Services said it received a call at 11.32 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site.

According to DFS chief Atul Garg, the rescue operation is still on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.

Rescue and relief operation underway after a fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday | - PTI
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Over 20 Dead Including Children, Owner Arrested, Ex-Gratia Announced | Top Details

BY Jheelum Basu

The incident comes on a day at least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.

