Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points

The Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) against three accused, including main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, to prevent them from fleeing the country, an official said on Thursday.

The other two accused named in the LOC are the “co-conspirator” Shubham Lonkar and suspected handler Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar.

Crime branch teams of the Mumbai police have been sent to various parts of the country to nab the accused, the official said.

The LOC has been issued since the accused might attempt to flee the country. As per the circular, all seaports and airports have been put on alert to apprehend them, he said.