Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points

Mumbai Police received a threat message where the sender has demanded Rs 5 crore and claimed that actor Salman Khan's condition would be worse then recently deceased former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.
Siddique was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra and the police have so far arrested four persons in the case.
Probe Into NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Death | Top Points
A threatening message was sent to Mumbai Traffic Police's Whatsapp number claiming "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."
Mumbai Police has begun investigation into the source of the message along with the murder probe.
The Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) against three accused, including main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, to prevent them from fleeing the country, an official said on Thursday.
The other two accused named in the LOC are the “co-conspirator” Shubham Lonkar and suspected handler Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar.
Crime branch teams of the Mumbai police have been sent to various parts of the country to nab the accused, the official said.
The LOC has been issued since the accused might attempt to flee the country. As per the circular, all seaports and airports have been put on alert to apprehend them, he said.
It is suspected that it was Shubham Lonkar who wrote on Facebook that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Siddique’s murder.