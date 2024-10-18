National

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points

Siddique was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra and the police have so far arrested four persons in the case.

Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique's last rites in Mumbai Photo: PTI
info_icon

Mumbai Police received a threat message where the sender has demanded Rs 5 crore and claimed that actor Salman Khan's condition would be worse then recently deceased former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Siddique was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra and the police have so far arrested four persons in the case.

Probe Into NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Death | Top Points

A threatening message was sent to Mumbai Traffic Police's Whatsapp number claiming "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."

Mumbai Police has begun investigation into the source of the message along with the murder probe.

  • The Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) against three accused, including main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, to prevent them from fleeing the country, an official said on Thursday.

  • The other two accused named in the LOC are the “co-conspirator” Shubham Lonkar and suspected handler Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar.

  • Crime branch teams of the Mumbai police have been sent to various parts of the country to nab the accused, the official said.

  • The LOC has been issued since the accused might attempt to flee the country. As per the circular, all seaports and airports have been put on alert to apprehend them, he said.

  • It is suspected that it was Shubham Lonkar who wrote on Facebook that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Siddique’s murder.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra Scores Century In Bengaluru; NZ - 335/7; IND - 46
  2. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Ollie Pope, Joe Root Dismissed As Pakistan Take Control Of Proceedings In Multan
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here's Why Dhruv Jurel Is Keeping Wickets Instead Of Rishabh Pant In Bengaluru
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A: Maharashtra Bat First Against Mumbai; Toss Update For All Round 2 Fixtures
Football News
  1. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon Win As Real Madrid Crush Celtic
  2. Kobbie Mainoo Injury Update: Manchester United Suffer Blow As Teenager Out For 'Few Weeks'
  3. Lionel Messi On His Future, FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes - Straight From The Horse's Mouth
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 5 Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea To Stay Perfect, Winning Start For Slegers?
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points
  2. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  3. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  4. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  5. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. 'Better If We Bury The Past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To India After Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Says 'Account Settled' After Sinwar's Death; US Congratulates Israel | Latest
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  5. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra Scores Century In Bengaluru; NZ - 335/7; IND - 46