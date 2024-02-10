Former Maha Minister Baba Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP Camp, Says Congress Treated Me Like 'Curry Leaves'| Details

Days within quitting Congress, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Saturday joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) camp, as per media reports.

It has been reported that NCP leader Praful Patel requested Baba Siddique to join the party.

"I express thanks to Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who warmly welcomed me. With Praful Patel's help, I had a meeting with Ajit Pawar. It was decided then that I would join on the 10th", Siddique said today after joining NCP.

It has also been reported that the veteran politician had already made up his mind to join Ajit Pawar's camp after quitting Congress.

"I will go with the Ajit Pawar group. My journey will be from Congress to Nationalist Congress Party," he said soon after announcing his big decision on X.