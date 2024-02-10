Former Maha Minister Baba Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP Camp, Says Congress Treated Me Like 'Curry Leaves'| Details

Days within quitting Congress, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Saturday joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) camp, as per media reports.
It has been reported that NCP leader Praful Patel requested Baba Siddique to join the party.
"I express thanks to Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who warmly welcomed me. With Praful Patel's help, I had a meeting with Ajit Pawar. It was decided then that I would join on the 10th", Siddique said today after joining NCP.
It has also been reported that the veteran politician had already made up his mind to join Ajit Pawar's camp after quitting Congress.
"I will go with the Ajit Pawar group. My journey will be from Congress to Nationalist Congress Party," he said soon after announcing his big decision on X.
Baba Siddique left Congress
In a major setback to the Congress, Baba Siddique on Thursday announced his resignation from the party after holding the membership for 48 years.
Commenting on the reason behind quitting Congress, Baba Siddique said he was being treated merely as a condiment in food.
"My condition in the Congress was how curry leaves are used to enhance the taste of food. I was treated like that in the Congress Party", he said.
"Wherever I am, I will remain loyal to that party. Now, I have come to NCP, and here too, I will stay with loyalty," he added.
The former Maharashtra minister also said he has been receiving calls from across the country from people who want to join him.