Home National

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Tricolour Rallies Held In Several Cities In MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra flagged off a rally of police personnel

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:47 pm

'Tiranga' rallies were held in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on the eve of Independence Day. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra flagged off a rally of police personnel, including women, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang held a rally in Bhopal's Upper Lake with 75 boats adorned with the Tricolour.

Chouhan told the participants that the 'Har Ghar Titanga' campaign being held as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence was inspiring everyone to work for the nation.

The rally, which moved through several areas in the state capital, saw the participation of 300 police personnel on motorcycles, while several hundred people also took part.

Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma took out a 25-kilometre rally in Kolar in his constituency, which saw the participation of nearly 10,000 vehicles, while state BJP chief VD Sharma led a rally in Panna, part of his Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat.

The boat rally in Upper Lake was witnessed by thousands of people who lined up along the water body, and drones attached with the national flag were also flown. Such rallies were organised in different cities across the state.

(With PTI inputs)

