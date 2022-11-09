Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Atal New India Challenge Seeks To Address Women-Centric challenges

As part of the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC), which was launched on Wednesday, the second edition will foster innovations focused on improving the safety of women.

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:20 pm

The second edition of the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) was launched on Wednesday to nurture innovations to address women-centric challenges, including improving their safety.

ANIC is an initiative by NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) which aims to seek, select, support, and nurture technology-based innovations that address sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance through a grant-based mechanism of up to Rs 1 crore.

An official statement said the second edition of ANIC aims at nurturing innovation for driving women's hygiene, improving women’s safety, opening professional networking opportunities for them, easing the life of rural women, and innovations that can make a working mother's life better.

AIM aims to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSMEs, and industry levels.

National Atal New India Challenge ANIC Women Centric Schemes Innovation NITI Aayog School University Research Institutions MSMEs
