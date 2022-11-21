Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

At 8.9 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season So Far

Monday's temperature was lower than Saturday's minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, which was then the lowest for the season. The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am on Monday was recorded at 316.

Delhi recorded its coldest morning
Delhi recorded its coldest morning Outlook Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 12:13 pm

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Monday as the temperature fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

Monday's temperature was lower than Saturday's minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, which was then the lowest for the season. The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am on Monday was recorded at 316.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent. 

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National 8.9 Degrees Celsius Delhi Coldest Morning Air Quality Index (AQI) Weatherman Maximum Temperature Humidity
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released