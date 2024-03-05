Assam Police To Issue Summons To Rahul Gandhi Over Nyay Yatra Violence: Himanta

"We have issued notices to both of them for the second time. Saikia has been asked to appear before us on March 6, while Borah has been asked to come on March 7," a senior police official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Reacting to the fresh summons, Borah said he will not be able to appear on Thursday as his father's death anniversary falls on that day, and besides, he also has a party meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"In Guwahati, 2,745 cases were lodged in a single year. But the police cannot look at those and solve them as the biggest criminal for them is Bhupen Borah.

"Earlier, other Congress leaders were also issued notices for their alleged role in violence in the yatra, but everything went silent after they joined the BJP. However, I am not going to join the BJP," he said in an apparent reference to former Assam Congress working president Rana Goswami, who has recently joined the ruling party.

On January 23, Congress workers in the presence of Gandhi and other leaders broke police barricades, which were put up after the CM threatened to file an FIR if the yatra attempted to enter the main Guwahati city.