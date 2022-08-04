Assam Logs 431 New Corona Cases, Two Deaths

Assam has registered over 14 percent fall in fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 431 more people testing positive for the infection, down from 504 the previous day, and two more persons lost their lives to the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said on Thursday.

One person each died due to Covid-19 in Kamrup Metropolitan and Lakhimpur districts during the period, the NHM bulletin said.

With this, the total number of deaths of Covid-19 infected people rose to at least 8,019, including 1,347 with co-morbidities.

The state's positivity rate was recorded at 5.5 percent with 7,833 samples tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the daily media bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 42 fresh cases against 27 infections the previous day, an increase of nearly 56 percent. It has recorded a total of 1,59,307 infections so far.

Dibrugarh reported 32 new Covid-19 patients, followed by 29 in Cachar, 25 in Kamrup, and 24 in Tinsukia, the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has a total of 4,917 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid care centers (CCC) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

With 7,40,449 total Covid-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.59 percent against the total testing of 2,85,61,900 samples so far.

The NHM said that the number of recoveries dipped by over 18 percent to 589 persons on Wednesday from 721 people on Tuesday.

In Assam, 7,27,511 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs.

The NHM further said a total of 4,87,85,967 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,46,39,758 first doses, 2,17,79,819 second doses and 23,66,390 precaution doses.

(Inputs from PTI)