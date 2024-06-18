Assam: Senior IPS Officer Shiladitya Chetia Dies By Suicide Minutes After Wife's Death From Cancer

Shiladitya Chetia, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was serving as Secretary Home and Political Government of Assam, died by suicide on Tuesday minutes after his wife passed away due to cancer.
Chetia took the extreme step after the doctor declared his wife's death. She had been, for a long time, battling with cancer.
Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, took to X to inform about this unfortunate incident. He said, "In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief."
Citing initial reports, the Assam Tribune said that Chetia shot himself in the head with a pistol.
The IPS Officer of the 2009 batch was reportedly on leave for the past four months, probably dealing with personal matters in connection to his wife's health condition.
Though Chetia was rushed to the hospital in a dire condition, doctors at the medical facility declared him to dead on arrival. Reportedly, the circumstances behind his death is being probed by the police.
The Assam government and state police department is likely to hold memorial services to honour both Chetia and his wife, the Sentinel Assam reported.