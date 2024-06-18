Assam: Senior IPS Officer Shiladitya Chetia Dies By Suicide Minutes After Wife's Death From Cancer

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, took to X to inform about this unfortunate incident. He said, "In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief."