Ashes Of Gurjar Leader Kirori Singh Bainsla To Be Immersed In Pushkar Lake

Members of the Gurjar community from all over the state have reached Pushkar. This is expected to be a political show of strength of the community in the state where Assembly elections are slated next year. 

Kirori Singh Bainsla
Kirori Singh Bainsla PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 12:22 pm

The ashes of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who spearheaded agitations in Rajasthan demanding reservation for the community, will be immersed in the Pushkar lake on Monday.

Bainsla died on March 31. His ashes reached Pushkar on Saturday night.

An 'Asthi-visarjan' yatra began from Jhunjhunu district on August 17 and covered 75 Assembly segments in over 20 districts before reaching Pushkar. Condolence meetings were held in these 75 constituencies.

Members of the Gurjar community from all over the state have reached Pushkar. This is expected to be a political show of strength of the community in the state where Assembly elections are slated next year. 

"Along with the immersion of the ashes of Colonel Bainsla, a mass meeting of the community will be held in Pushkar today in which political and social decisions will be taken," said his son Vijay Bainsla

He claimed that lakhs of people are going to attend the ceremony.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several other leaders have been invited to the ceremony.

-With PTI Input

