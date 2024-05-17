National

SC Reserves Verdict On Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest; Delhi CM Allowed To Move Trial Court For Bail

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its judgement after hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate, respectively.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to his arrest by the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. However, the Delhi chief minister has been granted liberty to move the trial court for regular bail.

Arvind Kejriwal got bail on May 10 and was released from Tihar jail of Delhi - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
ED Moves SC Over Kejriwal's Speeches During Interim Bail, Top Court Refuses To Consider It: 'No Exception Made'

BY Outlook Web Desk

What all did the Supreme Court say?

The bench in its order said,“Arguments heard. Judgement reserved. Notwithstanding the same, and without prejudice to rights and contentions, the appellant can move the trial court for grant of bail in accordance with law.”

The top court perused the case files and statements of the witnesses and accused recorded after October 30, 2023, the day senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea was rejected. Sisodia is an accused in both the corruption and money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

Visuals from a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - PTI
Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Names Kejriwal and His AAP As Accused In Chargesheet

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kejriwal in custody

In connection to a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case, the Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in which the apex court granted him an interim bail from May 10 to June 1 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. It ordered him to surrender on June 2 and go back to jail.

The court, however, barred Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat, and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

ED to soon file a prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP | - PTI
Will Soon File Prosecution Complaint Against Kejriwal, AAP In Excise Policy Case: ED To SC

BY PTI

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.

Tags

