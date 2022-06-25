Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seizes Cannabis Worth Over Rs. 50 Lakhs From Couple

The Arunachal Pradesh police, on Saturday, seized cannabis, valued at over Rs. 50 lakhs, from a man and woman residing in Naharlagun.

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 8:32 pm

In a major drug haul, Arunachal Pradesh police seized cannabis (ganja), worth over Rs 50 lakh, from a house in Naharlagun, and arrested a woman, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.


On receipt of intelligence inputs about the involvement of a couple in supplying narcotics in the Capital Complex region, a special team of police was constituted by the Capital police, and a raid was conducted in the house located in the Gollonallah area in Naharlagun on Friday evening, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram told reporters here. While the husband is absconding, his wife was arrested.


During the search of the house, the police team found 525.97 kg of ganja hidden in the house, the SP said. “The team also seized one .32 pistol besides, cash worth Rs 50,000. The police seized the materials along with an SUV vehicle, suspected to be proceeds of the drug trade,” Chiram disclosed. The woman was also arrested by Naharlagun police in July last year under NDPS Act and was out on bail.

“Efforts are on to establish the source of drug and to identify and arrest all the peddlers and buyers associated with the couple,” the SP said, adding that a case has been filed at Naharlagun police station. 

