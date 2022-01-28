Arunachal Logs 455 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 61,247 on Friday as 455 people tested positive for the infection, 261 more than the previous day, a senior health official said here. The northeastern state had recorded 194 cases on Thursday, the official said.

"The death toll increased to 285 as a 60-year-old woman patient succumbed to the infection at a health facility here," State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of 142 new cases, followed by 33 in Lohit and 31 in East Siang district, he said.

The state now has 3,332 active cases, while 57,630 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 431 on Thursday, the SSO said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 94.09 per cent. The administration has thus far tested over 12.33 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,062 on Thursday, the official said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 22.06 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 15,70,857 people have been inoculated thus far. As many as 46,427 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 14,935 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

