Army Dog 'Zoom' Who Fought Terrorists In J-K Succumbs To His Injuries, Twitter Pays Tributes

Zoom, the brave dog of the Indian Army passed away at 12pm on Thursday after succumbing to his injuries. Zoom, who underwent surgery after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, passed away on October 13.

The canine had sustained bullet injuries and was treated at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar. According to a statement by the Army officials, "Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH, passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed."

The assault dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas's combat team.

Who was Zoom?

Zoom was a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists. Zoom had been part of many active operations in south Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house where the militants were holed up, the officials said.

Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding. However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said.