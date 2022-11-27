Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Armed Gang Robs Gold Worth Rs 5 Cr From A Bank In MP

In Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, six members of a gang from Bihar are accused of stealing gold worth nearly Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from a bank offering a gold loan.

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 1:17 pm

Six members of a gang from Bihar allegedly decamped with gold worth nearly Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from a bank offering a gold loan in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday. The six robbers, masked and armed, came on motorbikes and looted the valuables and cash from the bank at gunpoint, Katni Superintendent of Police (SP) SK Jain told PTI over the phone. 

The bank, located in the Bargawan area, did not have proper security arrangements, he said.

Jain said according to bank officials, the robbers took away gold worth Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash. 

Asked about some reports claiming the robbers decamped with 16 kg gold worth Rs 8 crore, the SP said bank officials did not inform them about the weight of the precious metal looted. 

The robbers, in the age group of 25 to 30, hailed from Bihar, Jain said, adding the gang members have criminal records in that state. 

The accused were not much educated, he said.

Efforts were on to arrest the accused, he added. 

