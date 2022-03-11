Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Angadiya Extortion Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Police Inspector

The Crime Intelligence Unit of the city's Crime Branch arrested Inspector Om Wangate on Thursday, this being the third arrest in the case, he said.

Mumbai crime branch arrests inspector in extortion case.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 7:24 pm

A police inspector has been arrested in connection with a case of extortion registered by angadiyas (tradition couriers) in south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.
       

The Crime Intelligence Unit of the city's Crime Branch arrested Inspector Om Wangate on Thursday, this being the third arrest in the case, he said.
       

Wangate had earlier applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court and had then approached the Bombay High Court before withdrawing his application and surrendering to police, the official informed.
       

"Inspector Nitin Kadam and Sub Inspector Samadhan Jamdade were arrested in the case on February 19. The probe has found Wangate used to allegedly extort money from angadiyas in south Mumbai's Mumbadevi area. He had got relief from arrest till March 8 from a court," he said.
       

"The Crime Branch has recorded the statements of 10 angadiyas, who have alleged that Wangate extorted money on December 2, 3,4 and 6. As per the local angadiya association, police used to demand Rs 50,000 if their cash bag contained Rs 5 lakh and anything between Rs 1-2 lakh if the amount being transported was Rs 10 lakh," he added. The official said a probe has so far found some evidence against three police officials, including discriminating CCTV footage. 

With PTI inputs.

