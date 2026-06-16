Andhra CM Showcases Amaravati Vision at World Cities Summit in Singapore

Addressing the Leadership Plenary-2 session on the theme "Can Smart Cities Love Humans?", the chief minister said Amaravati is being developed as one of the finest cities in the world with world-class infrastructure, advanced digital capabilities and a strong focus on quality of life.
"People first is our policy. Amaravati will be a city based on equity, nature, opportunity and livability," Naidu said.
Reflecting on his focus on technology-driven growth, the chief minister said he had spoken about information technology 25 years ago and that the first-mover advantage had helped Telugu people emerge among the leaders in per capita income.
Naidu said the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh provided an opportunity to build another city and that Amaravati is being developed as a greenfield capital and a platform of opportunities.
The CM said the city is taking shape around the Krishna River with inner and outer ring roads and iconic bridges forming key elements of its infrastructure.
He noted that Amaravati would be developed as a 21-km waterfront city and would incorporate specialized zones such as Sports City, Financial City, Knowledge City, Justice City, Tourism City, Health City and Media City.
The CM said farmers had voluntarily contributed 35,000 acres of land under the land pooling model after a single call from the government and noted that a portion of the land is being developed and returned to them as developed plots.
Drawing a comparison with Cyberabad, Naidu said land that was valued at Rs 2 lakh per acre when the project was launched had appreciated to around Rs 200 crore per acre.
He described Cyberabad as proof that development leads to wealth creation.
The chief minister said Amaravati is being developed as a Knowledge City and that efforts are underway to attract national and international educational institutions.
He added that a Quantum Computing Hub and advanced digital infrastructure would be among the city's major attractions.
Naidu invited people to visit Amaravati and leverage the opportunities being created through the capital city's development with fresh and innovative ideas, the release added.
Earlier, the CM invited global semiconductor companies to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, describing the state as one of India's most investment-friendly destinations.
Addressing the Semicon Ecosystem Roundtable, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh follows a "Speed of Doing Business" approach to facilitate investments and industrial growth.
"This is the right time for investors to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. I invite industrialists to visit the state within the next 30 days and assess the policies and opportunities available," Naidu said in an official release.
He said India is among the safest destinations for investments globally and noted that Andhra Pradesh offers a conducive environment for industries through investor-friendly policies and faster approvals.
Highlighting the state's potential in semiconductor manufacturing, he said a semiconductor manufacturing facility would soon be established in the Rayalaseema region.
The CM noted that Rayalaseema also offers significant opportunities in defense, aerospace, electronics, fighter aircraft manufacturing and automobile production.
Representatives of several Singapore-based semiconductor companies attended the roundtable meeting and discussed opportunities for collaboration and investments in Andhra Pradesh.
Among the participants were representatives from GlobalFoundries, NXP, ASMPT, One System Technologies, TechSend Photomask and Aquatech.
The discussions focused on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem and exploring investment opportunities in manufacturing and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh, the release added.
Prior to this, the CM released a book titled 'CBN@361 Degrees - Polymath' in Singapore, which analyses his leadership style and decision-making as a public administrator.
Naidu participated in an event organized by a local Telugu association in Singapore and formally released the book.
He presented the first copies to Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and representatives of the association.
The book was authored by Shakamuri Srinivasa Prasad, a senior journalist and editor, and translated into English by retired IAS officer KV Satyanarayana.
According to the author, the book examines several decisions taken by Naidu over the years and analyses his role as a visionary leader in governance and development.
During the event, representatives of the association presented Naidu with a commemorative silver coin issued to mark the centenary of Lee Kuan Yew, regarded as the architect of modern Singapore.
The organizers said the book would soon be released in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages.
They also noted that the digital version of the previously published book 'Chandrababu X.0' had recorded around eight million downloads.