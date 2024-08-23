National

An Uncertain Future

Raini, a village in Uttarakhand where Chipko movement began, is staring at an uncertain future. In 2021, a glacier burst tragedy killed more than 200. Geologists declared Raini unfit for living and recommended rehabilitation of people. Nothing happened after that.

View of Raini village in Uttarakhand | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Raini is a village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. It is located on the riverbanks, at the confluence of Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers.

2/10
Raini village in Uttarakhand
Raini village in Uttarakhand | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Gaura Devi—a grassroots activist and a community leader, who was one of the pioneers of the Chipko movement—lived here.

3/10
Gaura Devi statue
Gaura Devi statue | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

In 1974, Gaura Devi and other women from the village hugged the trees to save them when they came to know that local contractors were coming to their village to chop the trees.

4/10
Chipko movement
Chipko movement |Photo: Getty Images

The Chipko movement spread throughout the Himalayas. The Raini incident prompted the state government to set up a committee which led to a 10-year ban on commercial forestry in Raini and in nearly 1,200 sq km of the upper catchment of the Alaknanda. Another response to Chipko was the formation of a Van Nigam in 1975. It is said that the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 and the very creation of the environment ministry are due to the consciousness created by Chipko.

5/10
Gaura Devi’s son Chandra Singh and his wife Ukha Devi
Gaura Devi’s son Chandra Singh and his wife Ukha Devi | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Gaura Devi’s son Chandra Singh and his wife Ukha Devi live in the same village and have been continuing the good work started by Gaura Devi. Chandra Singh, however, said mindless development has taken over and the projects initiated in the hills are causing a lot of damage. The mountains have become very fragile.

6/10
Rishiganga Hydro Electric Project
Rishiganga Hydro Electric Project | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

On February 7, 2021, the Tapovan-Raini region was hit by a sudden flood after a glacier broke off and slid down the valley. It caused massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers. The violent surge swept away the Rishiganga Hydro Electric Project. More than 200 people died in the incident.

7/10
Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

The geologists who surveyed the region after the glacier burst declared that the mountain slope on which Raini village stood was highly unstable. They declared Raini unfit for living and recommended rehabilitation of the village. But nothing happened after that.

8/10
Darbar Singh Rana
Darbar Singh Rana | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Darbar Singh Rana’s 32-year-old son Yashpal got swept away in 2021. He was herding his sheep near the river when the flash floods hit. His body was found three days later.

9/10
Darbar Singh Rana at Raini village in Uttarakhand
Darbar Singh Rana at Raini village in Uttarakhand | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

He says while some people received compensation, many have not. Moreover, villagers are living in constant fear. He says because trees have been chopped, there is nothing to stop the glaciers from sliding down the villages and causing devastation.

10/10
Raini village now uninhabitable to stay
Raini village now uninhabitable to stay | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Many homes in Raini have developed cracks. People fear that one heavy rainfall or even a mild earthquake will wipe out the entire village.

