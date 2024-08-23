An Uncertain Future

The Chipko movement spread throughout the Himalayas. The Raini incident prompted the state government to set up a committee which led to a 10-year ban on commercial forestry in Raini and in nearly 1,200 sq km of the upper catchment of the Alaknanda. Another response to Chipko was the formation of a Van Nigam in 1975. It is said that the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 and the very creation of the environment ministry are due to the consciousness created by Chipko.