Delhi: Amity School In Saket Gets Bomb Threat

Amity School located in the Delhi's Pushp Vihar area has received bomb threat email, claiming to blow up the premises on February 13, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Nothing suspicious was found in the school after a thorough check, police said. "An email was received this morning at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school premises is being done but nothing suspicious has been found yet," Delhi Police said