Delhi: Amity School In Saket Gets Bomb Threat

Amity School located in the Delhi's Pushp Vihar area has received bomb threat email, claiming to blow up the premises on February 13, Delhi Police said on Monday.
Nothing suspicious was found in the school after a thorough check, police said. "An email was received this morning at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school premises is being done but nothing suspicious has been found yet," Delhi Police said
Multiple schools in Delhi have received threats over the last few months, however, all of them have turned out to be hoax. On February 2, the Delhi Public School in RK Puram received a hoax bomb threat over email, leading to evacuation of the building by the police.
Advertisement
On September 21 last year, Lal Bahadur Shastri school in RK Puram Sector 3, also received an email about bomb threat in the school. On April 12, the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb hoax threat over email.
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, received two bomb threats on April 22. A similar call on May 11 was also found to be a hoax. On May 16, Amrita Vidyalayam in Saket also received a threatening email, which was found to be hoax.