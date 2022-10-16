Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For New Terminal Building And Expansion Of Gwalior Airport

The new terminal building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 446 crore, an official said.

Listen to the story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 4:10 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city.

The new terminal building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 446 crore, an official said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm, the official said. 

After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Home Minister Lays Foundation Stone New Airport Infrastructural Development Amit Shah Gwalior
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child