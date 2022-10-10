Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Inaugurates Assam Police SP Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening inaugurated the third conference of superintendents of Assam Police at Dergaon in Golaghat district.

Amit Shah
Amit Shah Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:22 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening inaugurated the third conference of superintendents of Assam Police at Dergaon in Golaghat district.

He also inaugurated the newly-built convention centre at the Police Training College here in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

"Despite many challenges, Assam Police has shown remarkable valour in fighting insurgency. Assam Police has played an important role in not only securing Assam but the entire Northeast," Shah said on Twitter after attending the conference.

"Today, interacted with the @assampolice officials at the 3rd SP Conference in Dergaon," he added.

The SP conference was a closed-door programme.

"In a huge boost to the entire @assampolice force, Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji inaugurated the 3rd SP Conference at Assam Police Training College, Dergaon," Sarma tweeted.

Shah's address will inspire all the police personnel of the state to further dedicate themselves to the service of citizens, he added.

On the convention centre, Sarma said, "Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the centre will be a great asset of the existing infrastructure of @assampolice."

Related stories

Process Started To Merge Amul With Five Other Cooperative Societies: Amit Shah

Amit Shah Prays At Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati

40,000 Kg Drugs Destroyed In NE Region In Amit Shah’s Presence

After the SP conference, Shah left the state from the Jorhat airport, concluding his three-day Assam tour.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah State-of-the-art Facilities Fighting Insurgency Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta Superintendents Of Assam Police Dergaon In Golaghat District Assam Police Training College
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian