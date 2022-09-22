Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Amit Shah Holds Meet; Discusses Action Against PFI, Terror Suspects

Shah is said to have took stock of the action taken against the terror suspects and activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country, an official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed about Popular Front of India and action against terror suspects PTI

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 4:10 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting wherein the ongoing searches at premises linked to the Popular Front of India and action against terror suspects, were believed to have been discussed, officials said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta were among the top officials who attended the high-level meeting.

Shah is said to have took stock of the action taken against the terror suspects and activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country, an official said. In near simultaneous raids across the length and breadth of the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on Thursday led to the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2). According to the officials, the arrests were made during the raids which have been termed as the "largest-ever investigation process till date". 

(With PTI inputs)

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

