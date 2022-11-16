Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ambedkar's Mumbai Home Will Be Preserved As Heritage: Maha CM

`Rajgruha', Dr. B R Ambedkar's residence in Mumbai, will be preserved as a heritage structure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 6:36 pm

`Rajgruha', Dr. B R Ambedkar's residence in Mumbai, will be preserved as a heritage structure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the house which stands in central Mumbai's Dadar area.

The chief minister garlanded the portraits of the iconic leader and his wife late Ramabai Ambedkar on the premises during the visit, an official release said here.

The ground-plus-three-story building houses a museum. Ambedkar's study room has been preserved on the first floor. 
Shinde also met the late leader's family members who live on the second and third floors of the building.

"Ambedkar is the pride of the country and the house where he lived is a historical treasure. It will be preserved as heritage, " the chief minister told reporters later.

Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the nearby Indu Mill compound to review the work of the under-construction international memorial of Ambedkar, officials said.

9Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Maharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress Activists Join CM Eknath Shinde-Led Sena Faction

Eknath Shinde Government Came Into Being Due To Corruption And Fear, Alleges Maharashtra Congress chief

Anger In People Against CM Eknath Shinde, He Is Not Capable Of Getting Big Projects To Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Tags

National Dr. B R Ambedkar's Residence Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Central Mumbai's Dadar Area Mumbai Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Under-construction International Memorial
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers