Ambala-Chandigarh Highway Reopens After 22 Days Of Being Shut Over Farmers' Protest

The Ambala-Chandigarh highway has reopened 22 days after it was closed for the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march on February 13 to stop the protesters from proceeding towards the national capital.

While protesting farmers continue their agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana, the Haryana administration on Monday removed barricades put up between Ambala and Chandigarh National Highway.

