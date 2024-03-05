Ambala-Chandigarh Highway Reopens After 22 Days Of Being Shut Over Farmers' Protest

The Ambala-Chandigarh highway has reopened 22 days after it was closed for the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march on February 13 to stop the protesters from proceeding towards the national capital.
While protesting farmers continue their agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana, the Haryana administration on Monday removed barricades put up between Ambala and Chandigarh National Highway.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab, started their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march on February 13 in a bid to enter national capital to keep their demands before the Centre. They were stopped by the security forces, which led to clashes at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on Haryana-Punjab border.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers to press the government to accept their demands, which includes that the Centre should give a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops.
Farmers' March 6 Plan
Farmer leaders on, March 3, Sunday gave a call to the farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on March 6 for a protest while they also gave a four-hour 'rail roko' countrywide call for March 10 in support of their various demands.
Farmer leaders asserted that the farmers' ongoing agitation will be intensified at the existing protest points and will continue till their demands are met by the government.
They were speaking in Bathinda district's Balloh village, the native village of a farmer who died recently during clashes with the Haryana security personnel in Khanauri.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) decided that while the farmers from Punjab and Haryana will continue to support the ongoing agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri border points, the farmers and farm labourers from other states should reach Delhi on March 6 for a protest in the national capital in support of the farmers' demands.
"The farmers from far away states, who cannot reach on tractor trolleys, should head to Delhi by trains and by other means of transport. It will also become clear whether the government allows those farmers to enter those farmers who go without tractor trolleys," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Sunday.