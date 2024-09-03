National

Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money

The 50-year-old AAP leader was arrested on Monday by the agency hours after a raid was conducted at his residence. After his arrest, Khan was sent to four-day custody of the ED.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday on allegations of money laundering. As per the central agency, the Okhla MLA had been dealing with "tainted" money and cash transactions to purchase an immovable property.

The 50-year-old AAP leader was arrested on Monday by the agency hours after a raid was conducted at his residence. After his arrest, Khan was sent to four-day custody of the ED.

The agency has charged Khan with "non-cooperation" and "avoiding investigation", which the 50-year-old has denied. The ED has alleged that Khan only appeared for one of the 14 summons sent to him to record his statement.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader has claimed that he responded to all notices and letters sent by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has seen other leaders arrested on similar charges, have defend Khan and stated that the allegations against the MLA are "false"

As per ED, key aides of Khan Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir managed the MLA's "ill-gotten" money during his tenure at the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. The agency added that this money was then used to make cash payments through a person named Kausar Imam Siddiqui for the purchase of property at 275-276, TTI Tikona Park in Okhla area of Delhi that belongs to Jawed Imam Siddiqui.

"Huge cash deposits in the bank accounts of Jawed Imam Siddiqui and his wife (were made) and the handwritten noting by Kausar Imam Siddiqui in the seized diary pertains to the same tainted cash transactions made on behalf of Amanatullah Khan for the purchase of the said property at Tikona Park," claimed ED.

