Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money

As per ED, key aides of Khan Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir managed the MLA's "ill-gotten" money during his tenure at the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. The agency added that this money was then used to make cash payments through a person named Kausar Imam Siddiqui for the purchase of property at 275-276, TTI Tikona Park in Okhla area of Delhi that belongs to Jawed Imam Siddiqui.