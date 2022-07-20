Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
All Families In Flood-Ravaged Yanam Will Get Cash Relief: Tamilisai

Addressing reporters in Yanam, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh belonging to Puducherry, the Lt Governor said that money and distribution of rice would be part of short-term measures of the government.

All families in the flood-hit Yanam region will get money and rice Photo: AP/Michael Clubb

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 7:33 am

All families in the flood-hit Yanam region will get Rs 5,000 and 25 kilo rice each, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.  

Addressing reporters in Yanam, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh belonging to Puducherry, the Lt Governor said that money and distribution of rice would be part of short-term measures of the government.

“We do not want people to suffer under the impact of the flood in Godavari on the bank of which Yanam is situated,” she said. She said that a long-term measure has also been planned which would include construction of a ‘protection wall’ across Godavari at a cost of Rs 137 crore. 

This project would be totally funded by the Central government, she added. Tamilisai said that teams of experts from the disaster management and water management wings would visit Yanam for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.  

She said that the PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar, the Independent member from Yanam Gollapalli Ashok and Collector E Vallavan who were present during the press conference would hold a joint meeting in Yanam soon and prepare a report on the extent of damages the flood had caused to roads and other infrastructures.  

(With PTI inputs)

