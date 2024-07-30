National

Aligarh: Students Fan Teacher As She 'Sleeps' On Floor In Govt School; Clarification Issued

District Basic Education Officer Rakesh Singh told news agency ANI that the teacher had fallen from a chair and the children were fanning her because she needed urgent medical attention.

Aligarh school teacher sleeping
The video, said to be of a government school, shows shows the students taking turns to fan the teacher as she sleeps. Photo: X
info_icon

A viral video from a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, showing a teacher sleeping on the floor and students waving handheld fans around her, has sparked outrage on social media.

The video, said to be of a government school, shows shows the students taking turns to fan the teacher as she sleeps.

Authorities, however, have clarified that the video is misleading.

District Basic Education Officer Rakesh Singh told news agency ANI that the teacher had fallen from a chair and the children were fanning her because she needed urgent medical attention.

"The investigation found that the claim of fanning was not true; the teacher had fallen from a chair, and the children were fanning her as she needed first aid," Rakesh Singh said.

Reports suggest that the teacher was suspended after the incident.

Father of one of the students said the reason they send their children to government schools is because they are unable to afford the high fees of private schools.

“What will our children learn if teachers behave this way? Strong action should be taken against them,” reports quoted the man as saying.

