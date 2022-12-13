Aligarh Muslim University Students Arrested By UP Police For Marking 30 Years Of Babri Masjid Demolition

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday booked students of Aligarh Muslim University for holding an event inside the college campus on December 6, marking 30 years of the Babri Masjid demolition, according to a report by xx.

During the event, students held postcards calling December 6 "Black Day".

The arrest comes after BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha demanded that students must be arrested by Monday or they would take out a protest march to the office of the Aligarh Superintendent of Police. Following that, on December 7, the right-wing members took out a mahapanchayat demanding action against the Muslim students.

According to the copy of the FIR, the police booked the students of the university under Indian Penal Code Sections 505 (statements conducting to public mischief), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295-A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (uttering words, etc with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Speaking to Maktoob media, Aligarh Assistant Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat accused the students of holding a protest march and making offensive comments. He further accused them of carrying posters with 'offensive remarks written on them'.

In addition, he noted that the protest went on even as the district was subject to prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

However, students from the college alleged that they are being falsely implicated as nothing was done to hurt any religious sentiments. The event was a mere showcase to mark the day when "the Constitution was mocked by the demolition of the Babri Masjid".

Further, Wasim Ali, the proctor at Aligarh Muslim University said that there was no such protest and only a assembly of few students who wanted to express their feelings following the Babri demolition.