The Demolition Of Centuries-Old Akhunji Masjid In Delhi: Explained

Petition Against The demolition:

The managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board lodged a plea challenging the demolition carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In the petition, the committee contended that the demolition action had been illegally undertaken by the DDA without following due process of law.

They also argued that the action disregards a March 23, 2022, HC order where a “survey was directed” to be conducted with respect to the land in question.

In response to the plea, the Delhi High Court has requested an explanation for why the structure was demolished without notice, ordering the DDA to maintain the status quo on the ground until the next hearing on February 12.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta, however, noted that the judgement would not prevent the city authorities from taking action against other illegal properties in the area.